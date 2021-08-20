Decatur schools address bus transportation issues

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools sent a letter to district families on Friday to explain problems that have occurred this week with transportation.

The letter warned parents that bus problems could continue for a few weeks, and the district has created an app for families, www.dps61.org/findmybus, that parents can use to to show the location of their child's bus through GPS tracking. The app will also notify the family when the bus is getting near the child's drop-off point.

Alltown Bus Service told the district on Aug. 13 that they had so many drivers out sick with COVID-19 that they wouldn't have enough drivers to cover bus routes when schools opened Aug. 16. That weekend, Alltown called in drivers from other districts whose schools had not yet opened.

The driver shortage is not unique to Decatur, the letter said. Districts nationwide are experiencing a bus driver shortage. Some buses were late and some didn't run at all this first week of school, and there have been long lines and increased traffic problems at Decatur schools due to more parents than usual driving students to and from school.

Parents are asked to respond promptly when asked to verify that their student uses the bus. When logging into the Find My Bus app, families should ensure that the student's first and last name match the information used in Skyward, and that the student's ID number and date of birth are correct.

If help is needed, call Keisha Holliday, (217) 362-3026.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

