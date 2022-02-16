 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Decatur schools cancels in-person classes Thursday

  • 0

DECATUR — Decatur schools will have an e-learning day Thursday because of forecasted winter weather.

The district announced the change Wednesday. 

Virtual learning will start at regular times Thursday. 

"If students did not take home their devices at the end of the day today, we ask that families manage with devices available at home as much as possible. Students will not be penalized if they don’t have a device to sign into class tomorrow," the district said.

Athletic and extra-curricular activities are cancelled. 

See the forecast here.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Chicago braces for freezing rain followed by ice and snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News