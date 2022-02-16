Decatur schools cancels in-person classes Thursday

DECATUR — Decatur schools will have an e-learning day Thursday because of forecasted winter weather.
The district announced the change Wednesday.
Virtual learning will start at regular times Thursday.
"If students did not take home their devices at the end of the day today, we ask that families manage with devices available at home as much as possible. Students will not be penalized if they don’t have a device to sign into class tomorrow," the district said.
Athletic and extra-curricular activities are cancelled.