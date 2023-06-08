DECATUR -- Dennis School staff at both campuses received a recorded message from Superintendent Rochelle Clark on Thursday to update them on the closure of the two buildings.

Clark said the district is still waiting for a final report from a structural engineer hired to give a second opinion, after the first engineer to examine the buildings on May 30 deemed them unsafe and suggested the second opinion be sought. Teachers' last day was May 30, but principals and secretaries were told to work from home until further notice. Custodial and maintenance staff were reassigned to other buildings in the district temporarily.

"Administration asks that you remain patient until we receive the necessary information that will help direct and guide us with our discussion with the board," Clark said in the recording. "Once this has taken place, administration will reach out to your building principal so that she can schedule a meeting with staff and administration to discuss findings and our options. Again, we ask for your patience during this sensitive time and know that the safety of students and Dennis staff is our top priority."

Decatur schools had requested a structural engineer to examine the buildings in late March or early April, and May 30 was the first opening in the engineer's schedule. That was also the last day of school for the year. The following day, after hearing the engineer's recommendation, the district closed both buildings while arranging for a second engineer to examine them, and both have remained closed while the district awaits that final report.

