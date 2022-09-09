Decatur schools' extended day program kicks off second year

DECATUR — In the gym at Johns Hill Magnet School, students line up to play Knock Out with coach West Dawson.

“Usually, when we start, they do homework first and then we come down to the gym,” said Dawson, one of the staff at the school's extended learning before and after school program. “Either we come in here or we go outside.”

This is the second year of the program, with enrollment so high that Johns Hill's site coordinator, Donnetta James, jokes that learning all those kids' names is taxing her memory.

“On average last year, we had about 50 (students in attendance daily),” said Sherry Johnson, program coordinator for the extended day. “And on the list, the enrollment is about 150.”

Every child doesn't come every day; it depends on their parents' schedule and what the family signed up for. Some of the students come early in the morning before school and also stay for the afternoon session, spending the majority of their days at school.

Every building in the district offers the program, so that parents don't have to worry about transportation or meals, and kids will be supervised and looked after while they work. Kids can stay for the entire session or part of it, can come only in the morning or only after school.

Dawson said physical exercise, like the Knock Out game or outdoor free play on the playground, is critical to the kids' good health because kids spend a lot of free time at home sitting, playing with phones or video games, instead of being active.

Homework help is another important part of the program. Robin Williams, a teaching assistant at Eisenhower High School, sat at a table organizing math worksheets while the kids were outside playing, and said that the staff's job is to “fill holes.” Some kids don't understand everything their teachers teach during the school day, but are reluctant to admit it and ask for help, so during the extended learning homework time, it's up to the staff to spot a student having difficulty and help them, even when they don't ask.

“It's an extended day of school time,” Williams said. “The main goal is to make sure kids are helped with their homework. It's to reinforce what they learn in the classroom during the day. In a perfect world, the kids would tell you, 'I have homework, can you help me?' But some kids don't like doing that. We ask them anyway.”

The worksheets give the kids who need it some extra practice in math skills, he said, but are also useful for the students who are ready to move on to the next skill. He had worksheets to allow those students to move ahead a little, so when they get to those skills during the school day, it's not brand-new and they'll feel more confident.

During this first couple of weeks, said Wade, the site coordinator, the staff isn't pushing the enrichment activities like science experiments quite yet. They're giving everyone a chance to settle in, get to know each other, and develop a routine. But she has already made her plans for getting down to work this month.

“I do activity planning, I do academic planning, you name it, I do it all,” she said with a chuckle. “I go to the teachers, mainly, the grade level and what they're working on, then I go and print out packages from there for their activities.”

Kyle Naron and Davis Dotson sat together at a table, coloring pictures of Japanese anime characters. Both boys enjoy anime, though they said they didn't recognize these particular characters.

“(We come) because our parents are busy,” Davis said.

“Sometimes I don't like to come here,” Kyle said, “but I do like it sometimes.”