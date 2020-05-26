Decatur schools: Facilities contractors may have to re-bid on upcoming projects

Nolan suggested starting the bidding process from scratch and requiring that O'Shea reach the goal of 15% minority businesses.

"The bid process requires everybody get their bid in by deadline and that's past now," O'Shea said. "All the work has been bid and is secure. (Rebidding) opens up a can of worms."

Board member Beth Creighton, who said she knows little about construction, asked for an example of what he meant.

"A lot of contractors turn in their best number and it's a competitive bid project," O'Shea said. "Those businesses that put in a legitimate bid, they know they had the low bid because we opened them publicly. If they get another chance to bid it, meanwhile the low bidder is disgruntled, because thought they won it fair and square and now you tell them no thanks. The odds of getting the same dollar amount from these bids are slim and none. In some cases, we only had two bids turned in. It's not a pleasant situation."