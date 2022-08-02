 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur schools' finance committee meeting canceled because of flooding

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools' Finance Committee meeting scheduled for 4 p.m. today has been canceled due to flooding in the area around the Keil Administration Building.

Employees in that building, the Professional Development Institute and Student Services were sent home.

"We had water come up into the administration buildings and had some water issues at about 15 other facilities," said Denise Swarthout, district spokeswoman. "Our building and grounds teams are working to get all those issues addressed."

One of the topics on the committee's agenda was the discussion of the feasibility of using the Woodrow Wilson Junior High site for a new Dennis School.

Months of plans to build a new Dennis School in Lincoln Park had to be abandoned when the Decatur Park District board announced on July 26 that it had decided against selling the park to the school district.

The board is under a stiff deadline to come up with an alternative plan if they hope to use federal COVID funds to finance the construction of a new building.

The committee meeting has not yet been rescheduled.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

