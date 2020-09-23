Decatur schools find new ways to help out with Community Food Drive

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — In normal years, Decatur schools would have mountains of canned and other non-perishable foods piled in hallways awaiting the annual WSOY Community Food Drive.

This year, thanks to COVID-19, the food drive is not asking for nor accepting food donations. Monetary donations only will be accepted 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at the Airport Plaza Kroger on U.S. Route 36.

“The WSOY food drive is a huge deal in Decatur and for at least three years, I've been in charge of coming up with ways that we can raise money and pounds of food but also get community involved in raising the money,” said Sara Nave, a teacher at Dennis School who oversees that building's annual effort.

“In years past we've done different things, but this year being so different with COVID and the food drive only taking monetary donations, I immediately started getting to work on things we could do to raise the money but in a safe way for our community. The first thing that popped into my head was an auction online where community members could bid on various donated items and all the money, 100 percent, goes straight to the food drive.”