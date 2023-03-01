DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools Superintendent Rochelle Clark is following through on her decision to crack down on fighting and violence in schools.

Three students were expelled on Tuesday at the school board meeting, with four more hearings scheduled for Thursday.

"I'm going to plead one more time to our families," Clark said. "We need you to help us help our kids. We want what is best for them. Come into the schools and work with the staff. Call us if you know an issue is growing. I will not allow this (violence) to continue.

"I love my kids. I'll do anything possible for them, but it has to stop. It's very difficult for me and for the seven (board members) sitting here. We all have kids and grandkids, we get it, but our schools must be safe, our kids must be safe coming to school and our staff must be safe working with kids."

Board members Kevin Collins-Brown, Alana Banks and Al Scheider all voted against expulsion in all three cases, but all said their "no" votes were not because they disagreed with the recommendation to remove the students from the schools. Rather, they wanted the students to be sent to alternative education. The expulsions are for the remainder of this school year and all of next year, and Collins-Brown said that was too long for the students to be out of school entirely.

Alternative education options for students in Decatur schools include Garfield Learning Academy, the district's own alternative education program, with 35 students enrolled as of December, the most recent figures available. Students in the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education district, which includes Decatur, may also be referred to Milligan Academy or Futures Unlimited, both housed at the former Stevenson School building on Decatur's north side. If an expelled student is referred to alternative education, that student most usually must successfully complete an individual education program the same length as the term of expulsion before being allowed back into regular classes.

Whether a student is referred to alternative education depends on the reason for expulsion, and some offenses are not eligible for alternative education. Under Illinois guidelines, expulsion is to be a last resort and used when a student displays “gross disobedience or conduct” and after other options have been exhausted.

"I'm very sympathetic and empathetic," said board member Fred Spannaus. "This is a hard vote for everyone regardless of whether you vote 'aye' or 'nay,' and I respect the differences. There's been a lot of discussion about this and it is difficult, but we have a crisis here that we have to address and address clearly and forthrightly. It's a vote I hate to make."

"It's a tough vote, but we cannot continue on the same path we've been on because if we keep doing the same thing, we get the same result," said board member Bill Clevenger. "Dr. Clark, I commend you for taking strong, decisive action."

Board member Jason Dion said he was not voting in favor of the expulsions because he wanted to “send kids to the streets.”

“I support reducing violence in schools and these circumstances are completely unacceptable, and the message needs to be clear,” he said.

In other business, the board approved a motion to allow BLDD Architects to send out early bids on some of the materials that will be required to begin construction on a new magnet school later this year. Those materials, said President Steve Oliver, have long lead times and if the district waits until contracts are awarded in mid-summer and let contractors order the materials then, it could be months before they arrive. This way, the district's orders will be in line for manufacture and delivery in time for the contractors who are ultimately awarded the jobs to begin and finish on time.

The items in question are precast architectural concrete, main electrical gear and HVAC equipment, all of which can take seven months or longer to arrive after the initial order, Oliver said. The district will not be responsible for storage and handling of these items, as the contractors who ultimately win the bid will be the ones to manage the materials.

