 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Decatur schools immunization deadline extended
0 comments

Decatur schools immunization deadline extended

{{featured_button_text}}
070115-blm-loc-3immunizationCNcopy
STEVE SMEDLEY

DECATUR — The deadline for Decatur public schools students to get immunizations and health exams has been pushed back to Oct. 15.

Although Decatur students are currently participating in in-person classes, the State of Illinois Board of Education still requires students to get immunizations and health exams.

Watch now: Decatur school board moves forward with strategic plan

The previous immunization deadline was next Tuesday. The new date is permanently changed through the policy approved by the school board Tuesday.

If a student does not receive his or her immunizations and exams by the required date, the school district is required to exclude the student from school. 

Crossing Healthcare at 320 E. Central Ave. in Decatur is offering school physicals. Call (217) 877-9117 to schedule an appointment.

How the Decatur area headed back to school amid COVID

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News