Decatur schools immunization deadline extended

DECATUR — The deadline for Decatur public schools students to get immunizations and health exams has been pushed back to Oct. 15.

Although Decatur students are currently participating in in-person classes, the State of Illinois Board of Education still requires students to get immunizations and health exams.

The previous immunization deadline was next Tuesday. The new date is permanently changed through the policy approved by the school board Tuesday.

If a student does not receive his or her immunizations and exams by the required date, the school district is required to exclude the student from school.

Crossing Healthcare at 320 E. Central Ave. in Decatur is offering school physicals. Call (217) 877-9117 to schedule an appointment.

