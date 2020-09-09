Decatur schools immunization deadline extended

DECATUR — The deadline for Decatur public schools students to get immunizations and health exams has been pushed back to Oct. 15.
Although Decatur students are currently participating in in-person classes, the State of Illinois Board of Education still requires students to get immunizations and health exams.
The previous immunization deadline was next Tuesday. The new date is permanently changed through the policy approved by the school board Tuesday.
If a student does not receive his or her immunizations and exams by the required date, the school district is required to exclude the student from school.
Crossing Healthcare at 320 E. Central Ave. in Decatur is offering school physicals. Call (217) 877-9117 to schedule an appointment.
How the Decatur area headed back to school amid COVID
Watch Now: New Millikin School of Theatre and Dance building begins classes
Watch now: Sweet corn sale held by Decatur FFA students
Watch Now: Maroa-Forsyth High School tennis maintains effort despite uncertain future
Watch now: Millikin University students get prepare for the new school year
Watch now: Lutheran School Association start classes in Decatur
Watch now: Aramark's Scot Gregory talks about the meals for Decatur Public School students
Watch now: St. Patrick Catholic School holds their first day of school
Watch Now: School spirit remains strong despite restrictions
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!