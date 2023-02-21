DECATUR — Emily Gillespie grew up in a small town where there wasn’t much for a kid to do except go to the library.

Now, as an Eisenhower High School senior, Gillespie is an intern through the InspirEd Futures program of Decatur Public Schools. Seniors spend three afternoons a week as interns in a business setting closely aligned to their career goals, as a way to learn what the job is like and to gain some job experience.

InspirEd Futures is in its ninth year, said Leslie Risby, innovative programs supervisor for Decatur Public Schools, and this year has 34 students and 26 business partners participating.

“Counselors and business and careers teachers at each high school share information about the program with students and help identify students who may be interested,” Risby said. “In October of each year, we invite business partners to share with students a little about their company and what an internship opportunity would look like at their business. Students receive a listing of more than 50 business who partner with Innovative Programs. From there students are invited to complete an application and list their top three internship sites. If students have an interest in an internship with a business that’s not on the list, they are encouraged to write that company name down and I will reach out to that business.”

“She started right after Martin Luther King Day,” said Becky Damptz, head of archives and special collections for Decatur Public Library. “She had an interest in library science and what we’re doing out here (in the local history room). I figured how best to start? Come on down, hang out, and work on some stuff for us.”

Emily’s job is to scan documents belonging to the Delta Sigma Theta sorority. Half the collection is in Decatur and half in Springfield, and the Decatur library wants to make the items available online, so they have to be digitized.

“It kind of gives her a glimpse into what archival work is, what it entails and how tedious it can be,” Damptz said. “When you go to college, you’ll have a grasp of do you really want to do this? Do you really want to focus on this track?”

Gillespie agreed that yes, sometimes the work is tedious, but also fascinating, and she is still planning a degree in either library science or history, hoping to be a librarian as a career.

“(The library) was just the place I went as a kid,” she said. “It didn’t occur to me, as a kid, that you could work in a library. It’s like how, when you’re a really young kid, you think your teachers live at school,” she added with a laugh.

When the InspirEd Futures program became an option, she said, she thought she should try working in Decatur’s library to find out if that was really what she wanted to do, and even if it had turned out otherwise, she felt that working there would be payback, of a sort, for all the enjoyment she’d had in libraries.

InspirEd Futures allows seniors in their second semester of high school to spend Mondays and Fridays in a careers class, learning “soft skills” such as the importance of being on time, doing what is expected to the best of their abilities, dressing professionally, creating resumes and other such skills. Tuesday through Thursday, the students spend the afternoons on the job, working with a mentor at one of the business partners. In some cases, like Gillespie’s, they actually serve the business and do necessary work. In others, they are more in the role of observer, job-shadowing and learning about a variety of roles at a given business.

At Mueller Co., MacArthur High School seniors Nishant Jhaveri and Ahmed Aldhufri, both interested in engineering, are learning about everything from mechanical engineering — Jhaveri’s particular interest — to information technology and manufacturing. Aldhufri knows he wants to be an engineer, but hasn’t yet decided which field to specialize in.

Andrew Jordan, research and development lab supervisor, is making sure he exposes them to as many departments as possible, he said. Mueller hopes that community outreach like this will encourage students to consider coming to work for the company one day.

