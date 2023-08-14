DECATUR — By the time the morning bell rang at South Shores School on Monday, Jorge Dominguez made sure as many people as possible met his little brother.

“I'm going to take care of him,” said Jorge, 9. “If anybody bullies him, I'll tell them to stop.”

Dominic, 5, was all smiles as mom Solangy escorted them into school. He's looking forward to kindergarten, he said.

The school year began Monday for all students at Decatur Public Schools except those attending Dennis Lab School, where structural problems have delayed the start date until Sept. 5. Modular classrooms are being installed to accommodate the students who were displaced after inspectors in May found severe structural issues at both the Mosaic campus, 1499 W. Main St., and Kaleidoscope campus, 520 W. Wood St.

It was a smooth start at South Shores, said Principal Kristi Mullinix, other than a handful of students who didn't know which classroom is theirs, and one small child who cried and got a personal escort to class from Mullinix. And she accepted a thank-you note from a student, in a handmade envelope. The student wanted her principal to know that she appreciates her.

“I love the first day of school,” Mullinix said.

She spent a lot of time greeting students she knows, taking first day photos, looking up classroom assignments for families, and meeting the little ones who are new. One thing that helped the first day go smoothly, she said, was the shift to having car riders dropped off in the back of the school instead of the front. Before that, the line of cars blocked traffic on Franklin Street and now, they can all get off the street and onto school grounds. Buses drop off students at the front door.

Goddess Singleton, 7, is in second grade this year.

“I'm glad she's going back (to school) so she can learn something and get an education,” said grandma Mary Miller, who brought Goddess to school on Monday. “I'm always telling her she'll be going to high school before she knows it. She's got a lot of things to learn so she can be something.”

Veteran teacher Greg Smith is having his last “first day” this year, with plans to retire at the end of the school year.

“I've heard other people say they're (planning on) traveling and they don't. They end up subbing,” Smith said with a chuckle. “I hope I'm not going to be one of them. So we'll see. I'm determined right now. (Retirement) is 180 (school) days away.”

Smith has taught fifth grade for 30 years, and for a while, taught a fifth/sixth grade split class, which was stressful, he said. He's glad that was temporary and he's back to a one-grade class.

As his students arrived with their new school supplies, he waved them into the room with a smile and told them to choose their own seats.

South Shores is full in the lower grades, Mullinix said, and when a school reaches its maximum number of students, the ones who register later typically get moved to another building. Student Services handles those moves with families.

As she helped families in the foyer, the bell rang signaling the official start of the day, and Mullinix opened the doors and waved her students through.

“Let's make it the best year ever,” she said.

