Decatur schools kick off virtual learning, adjust to remote classes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — It was like no other first day of class, but the superintendent of Decatur public schools said that Monday's kick-off of virtual learning went mostly smooth.

Paul Fregeau said the day consisted of teachers relaying expectations regarding attendance, participation and homework. The transition from in-person to online learning meant finding new ways to track student progress and behavior and faculty intends to learn as the year goes on.

"We'll be able to tell when people log into the Google Meets platform," Fregeau said. "They'll also have assignments and other things they need to do to show they understand the content."

Staff will reach out to students struggling with classroom engagement or attendance in an "all-hands-on-deck approach," he said.

"We'll have not just teachers, but teaching assistants, possibly security and secretaries calling and reaching out to these families to try and find out what the struggle is so we can make sure they are engaged," Fregeau said.

Issues on the first day included parents having trouble logging their student into the online classrooms and a lot of questions regarding virtual learning during the beginning of the day, most of which were resolved through the day, Fregeau said.