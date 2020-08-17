Decatur schools kick off virtual learning, adjust to remote classes

DECATUR — It was like no other first day of class, but the superintendent of Decatur public schools said that Monday's kick-off of virtual learning went mostly smooth.
Paul Fregeau said the day consisted of teachers relaying expectations regarding attendance, participation and homework. The transition from in-person to online learning meant finding new ways to track student progress and behavior and faculty intends to learn as the year goes on.
"We'll be able to tell when people log into the Google Meets platform," Fregeau said. "They'll also have assignments and other things they need to do to show they understand the content."
Staff will reach out to students struggling with classroom engagement or attendance in an "all-hands-on-deck approach," he said.
"We'll have not just teachers, but teaching assistants, possibly security and secretaries calling and reaching out to these families to try and find out what the struggle is so we can make sure they are engaged," Fregeau said.
Issues on the first day included parents having trouble logging their student into the online classrooms and a lot of questions regarding virtual learning during the beginning of the day, most of which were resolved through the day, Fregeau said.
The district in July announced plans to have remote learning at least for the first quarter because of COVID-19 concerns. Schools stopped in-person instruction in March because of the pandemic.
The state allowed schools to determine how to resume instruction. Some districts, like Argenta-Oreana and Warrensburg-Latham, have changed from in-person to remote learning as COVID cases have increased. The statewide totals as of Monday were 207,854 known cases and 7,756 deaths throughout the course of the pandemic.
Aryn Hinton's 6-year-old son, Kallen, started at Montessori Academy for Peace in Decatur.
“We really didn’t have a lot of information going in, and so a lot of the parents thought if this was going to be a nightmare like the spring was,” Hinton said. “It wasn’t until last week that we got a bit more information but even then, it wasn’t much than what we already knew which was that the classes would be all virtual and that attendance was mandatory.”
His virtual classwork entails about an hour and a half of instruction on an iPad. Hinton said the first 30 minutes is designated for special activities like physical education or music and the last hour is spent with other students in his grade. “We had him in Montessori because we wanted him to have the hands-on learning so this was a major adjustment for him," she said.
Hinton set up a classroom space for her children in a bedroom that doubles as her office space.
“We are just trying to make the best of it,” she said. “This is not the ‘normal’ forever just for right now.”
DPS officials are continuing to make sure all students are registering for the school year, as they can't receive an iPad or virtual support for classes until enrollment is complete. Unregistered students will also not be able to opt into the free meal delivery service.
Students signed up for the meal service will have five-days worth of breakfast and lunch delivered during school week while learning from home. Fredeau said 177 families out of the delivery service out of 6,658 total registered students as of Monday.
The number of total registered students is expected to grow and is roughly 75% of the anticipated enrollment for the 2020-21 school year. Total enrollment total grew compared to 5,493 counted on Monday, Aug. 10.
Fregeau said the delivery service is expected to be a three-day process, accounting for time needed to prepare meals for several thousand students each week and adjustments may be made over time as operations are monitored.
The superintendent says he hopes for "patience, flexibility and grace" from the community "as we all learn how to provide the best opportunity for kids that we can in a virtual learning environment."
Analisa Trofimuk contributed to this report.
