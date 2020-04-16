Decatur schools, Neuhoff Media create radio distance learning programming

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools has partnered with Neuhoff Media to create Radio DPS, connecting teachers and students during remote learning.

Stories and lessons from teachers and staff will be aired weekdays on three of its radio stations, Y103, 95Q, and Hot 105.5.

Radio DPS is supported by The Louise Neuhoff Educational Access Project.

DPS teachers will have specific times available to present lessons, read books, and review specific material on air.

Radio DPS will begin airing on Monday, April 20, at the following times:

● 10 a.m. on Y103 (WSOY-FM 102.9)

● noon on 95Q (WDZQ-FM 95.1)

● 2 p.m. on Hot 105.5 (WCZQ-FM 105.5)

Families will also be able to access recordings of each session in an on-demand podcast format at NowDecatur.com and in the NowDecatur.com App.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

