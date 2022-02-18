Decatur schools no longer require masks in schools

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools will no longer require masks in its buildings.

The district released a statement on Friday altering its masking and other COVID policies, effective Tuesday.

Early Friday morning, the state appeals court upheld a circuit court decision that mask mandates for schools were unconstitutional, and the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules recently ruled that the emergency orders regarding masks in schools could not be renewed.

The appeal was filed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwami Raoul in response to a Feb. 4 ruling by Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow, who "deemed null and void" emergency rules announced by Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health concerning COVID-19 mitigations for schools and issued a temporary restraining order.

While there was some question about whether the order applied to all schools or only to the named plaintiffs, hundreds of districts in the state made masks optional following the ruling, including most Macon County districts. On Feb. 8, the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules voted 9-0, with two members voting “present,” to suspend the COVID-19 mitigation measures for public schools in Illinois, saying the emergency orders most recently renewed in September, which expired on Feb. 13, could not be renewed again.

“The administration is working with the attorney general to request an expedited review of this decision from the Supreme Court,” Pritzker’s press secretary Jordan Abudayyeh said in a statement Friday. “In the meantime, the governor urges everyone to continue following the doctors’ advice to wear masks so students can remain safely learning in classrooms, and is encouraged that the court made it clear that school districts can continue to keep their own mitigations in place.”

"While these decisions do not prevent a school district from acting independently from Executive Orders or the (Illinois Department of Public Health) in creating provisions to address COVID-19, we have reviewed our current COVID data and will make the modifications you see below," the district's statement reads.

As of Tuesday, masks are recommended for students, staff, parents, volunteers visitors and community members inside all facilities, during school hours, and at athletic and extracurricular events.

Students and staff who have symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 are asked to quarantine for a minimum of five days.

Masks are recommended on school and city buses and when using district-provided transportation. The Centers for Disease Control and the Transportation Security Administration require masking on all forms of public transportation, which includes school buses, but Decatur Public Schools spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said this provision was written this way with the advice of the district's legal counsel.

Staff are recommended to submit weekly COVID tests if they are unvaccinated.

Volunteers and visitors must present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test when entering school buildings.

Decatur Education Association President Chrissy Petitt said the local is awaiting further guidance from the Illinois Education Association. In the meantime, she said, “As far as the changes being implemented, DEA will continue to work with (Decatur Public Schools leadership, our fellow unions, and our families to do all we can to ensure in-person learning and safety of all are prioritized.”

Illinois Federation of Teachers President Dan Montgomery issued a statement on Friday that the 4th District Appellate Court's decision left districts free to make their own policies, and the IFT's position is that mitigations should remain in place.

“We continue to insist that school districts statewide abide by existing collective bargaining agreements that are in place to promote health and safety in schools and to follow our laws around safe schools and workplaces,” Montgomery said. “As cases continue to decline, discussions about removing these mitigations must be based on good public health decisions. Medical science tells us that vaccinations, masking, and proper ventilation have been the best ways to maintain health in schools. Schools have been able to remain open because of the implementation and enforcement of these mitigation strategies designed to protect everyone in school communities, including their families.”

Comments on the Decatur schools' Facebook page were mixed, with some people applauding the changes and others objecting to making masks optional.

Raoul also released a statement on Friday in which he said he was “disappointed” by the appellate court's ruling.

“While the appellate court’s ruling does not affect the enforceability of the governor’s executive orders, the decision does fundamentally misapply important principles of Illinois law related to the issuance of temporary restraining orders, such as the order issued by the trial court,” the statement reads. “Attorney General Raoul intends to immediately ask the Illinois Supreme Court to address these significant legal errors and preserve the integrity of the rule of law in Illinois.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is not over, and the Attorney General is committed to defending the governor’s actions to mitigate the spread of a virus that has resulted in more than 32,000 deaths in Illinois alone, and to protecting the health and safety of all Illinois residents.”

