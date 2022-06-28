Decatur schools, park district consider possible new Dennis building in Lincoln Park

In a joint statement released on Monday evening, the two confirmed that the plan is under discussion though no decision has yet been made.

If the plans move forward, the new building would replace Dennis School, now occupying two campuses, one on West Main Street and one on West Wood Street, and serving students from preschool through eighth grade.

Lincoln Park is at the edge of the boundary between Dennis and South Shores schools' attendance areas.

The Mosaic campus of Dennis, at 1499 W. Main St., was built in 1910, making it the oldest building in use in the district, said spokeswoman Denise Swarthout. Dennis' Kaleidoscope campus, at 520 W. Wood St., is second-oldest, built in 1914. A new building could house all students together instead of splitting them between two campuses as they are now.

“State statute currently allows school districts the authority to build without a referendum if 50 percent or more of the project’s funding comes from sales tax,” the statement read. “(Decatur schools) and another district petitioned the legislature to apply this same concept to using federal funds and it was approved.”

The Illinois General Assembly granted a waiver on April 9 that would allow the district to build a new school using federal pandemic relief funds, according to the statement. Decatur schools received $76,304,698 in pandemic relief funds.

Dennis is a neighborhood school, serving an area in the near West End. Expanding to two campuses was part of the BOLD Facilities plan implemented during the tenure of former Superintendent Paul Fregeau due to the fact that the West Main Street campus could not serve all the children within the school's boundaries and students had to be reassigned to other buildings.

The BOLD plan included a new building for Johns Hill Magnet school and demolishing the old building; closing Oak Grove, sending those students to Franklin School, which was renamed Franklin Grove; closing Stevenson and sending those students to Parsons; closing Durfee Magnet School and sending those students back to their home schools; combining Thomas Jefferson and Stephen Decatur middle schools at Stephen Decatur; converting the Thomas Jefferson building into Montessori Academy for Peace, combining Garfield and Enterprise Montessori schools into one building; moving French Academy to the former Enterprise building and renaming it American Dreamer STEM Academy; converting Harris School into the district's alternative education center and renaming it Harris Learning Academy, sending Harris students to Hope Academy and other locations; making Muffley and Baum schools a dual-campus school; installing air-conditioning and secure entries at all buildings; additions to Parsons and Franklin to accommodate the extra students; and redrawing buildings' boundaries. All of that has been completed.

Oak Grove has been demolished and Stevenson has been leased to the Regional Office of Education.

Building a new school for Dennis was not part of the original BOLD plan, though the plan did include future possibilities if warranted that included combining the high schools into one school while continuing to utilize both buildings; new playgrounds at elementary schools; upgrading outdoor athletic facilities; consolidating administrative offices; and an Innovation Center.

Planned upgrades to American Dreamer STEM Academy are on hold after the Board of Education voted at its May 24 meeting to reject bids received for the project due to funding, logistical and scheduling problems, Swarthout said.

The board has not discussed when the upgrades will be considered again.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.