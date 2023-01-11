Decatur schools' Prep Academy receives $150,000 donation

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools' Prep Academy has received a $150,000 grant from The Community Foundation, thanks to donors Elizabeth Jeffery and Dave Snoeyenbos.

“(The donation) allows us to continue to dream big," said Ashley Grayned, executive director of innovative programs and strategic planning.

The Prep Academy, now in its second year, just opened applications for next year's high school freshmen who want to join the third class.

Students in the Prep Academy take college classes alongside their high school classes and can earn an associate's degree at the same time they earn a high school diploma, at no cost to them or their families, through the district's partnership with Richland Community College. Grayned said the 100 students already in the program are "doing well."

Applications are available for this year's eighth graders at www.dps61.org/prepacademy. Applications are due by Jan. 30.

