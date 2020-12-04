Decatur schools releases tentative plan for restarting in-person classes

This is a developing story and will be updated.

DECATUR — The Decatur school district plans to resume in-person teaching on Jan. 19, Superintendent Paul Fregeau said in a letter to parents early Friday.

The district in August opted to have remote learning. Illinois schools in March were suspended to combat COVID infection rates. Districts over the summer decided whether to have in-person or remote learning or a mix.

Decatur school officials have said they are evaluating case numbers to decide whether to continue having remote learning.

Read the letter:

At this time, DPS plans to welcome students back in person starting Tuesday, January 19, following the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday on January 18. We do continue to monitor the health and safety of our community; therefore, this plan is tentative and will be reevaluated following the holiday break.