Decatur schools' return to in-person learning postponed over transportation issues

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools' planned return to in-person learning has been postponed until Feb. 8 due to a lack of an adequate number of bus drivers.

Superintendent Paul Fregeau sent out an announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

"At this time, our transportation provider All Town is unable to provide the minimum number of bus drivers required to safely transport students to and from school," Fregeau said. "Because of this, we have made the determination that we cannot safely bring students back in person starting January 19. Therefore, we will postpone the in-person return to February 8, while we continue to look for solutions."

He added that the district knows this could create a hardship for parents due to the late timing of the notice.

Mary Williams has two kids in school, Chloe in eighth grade and Scott, a freshman.

She told both youngsters as soon as she heard the news. They had been excited about going back and seeing their friends again, she said.

"All kids have missed opportunities and experiences that they should have gotten through going to school," she said. "Some kids will move to new schools without ever seeing their old friends again. It's just sad."