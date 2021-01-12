Decatur schools' return to in-person learning postponed over transportation issues

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools' planned return to in-person learning has been postponed until Feb. 8 due to a lack of an adequate number of bus drivers.
Superintendent Paul Fregeau sent out an announcement on Tuesday afternoon.
"At this time, our transportation provider All Town is unable to provide the minimum number of bus drivers required to safely transport students to and from school," Fregeau said. "Because of this, we have made the determination that we cannot safely bring students back in person starting January 19. Therefore, we will postpone the in-person return to February 8, while we continue to look for solutions."
He added that the district knows this could create a hardship for parents due to the late timing of the notice.
Mary Williams has two kids in school, Chloe in eighth grade and Scott, a freshman.
She told both youngsters as soon as she heard the news. They had been excited about going back and seeing their friends again, she said.
"All kids have missed opportunities and experiences that they should have gotten through going to school," she said. "Some kids will move to new schools without ever seeing their old friends again. It's just sad."
The district's plan had been to bring students back one day a week commencing on Jan. 19, with students who had elected the in-person option divided into two groups, one attending on Tuesdays and the other on Thursdays. The rest of the students would continue to learn remotely. That plan had also tentatively set Feb. 8 as the date when students would return in person up to four days a week, with the remote learning option still available for families who preferred to keep children learning at home.
"Please know that we are working to make the best decisions we can with the information we have, while always keeping health and safety at the forefront of those decisions," Fregeau said. "We will continue to monitor the metrics and will keep you informed leading up to the February 8 return. Thank you for your understanding as we continue to work through these unprecedented times."
