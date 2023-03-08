DECATUR — Mark your calendars: Decatur Public Schools will kick off the next school year on Aug. 14, and the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 12.

The district's board of education approved school calendars for both years on Tuesday, part of a meeting that also saw expansion of a program to fill teacher vacancies, approval of a temporary pay increase for Assistant Superintendent Jeff Dase and discussion of summer school plans.

For the calendars, both school years include a full week's break for Thanksgiving and for spring break, with waivers to allow student attendance for Indigenous Peoples Day, Veterans Day and Casimir Pulaski Day, moving those days off to the Thanksgiving and spring break weeks.

Barring snow days, the school year will finish prior to Memorial Day in both years. If snow or other emergencies require the use of emergency days during the year, those days have to be made up at the end of the year and could extend the school year.

Teacher licensure program

Board members signed off on expanding the district's Teacher Ready program, which allows long-term substitutes who wish to obtain certification and licensure to be teachers to do so with reimbursement of tuition by the district.

The program, through Huron University, takes place online to allow candidates to continue working as they complete coursework.

The board voted to allow up to 25 participants, part of steady growth of the program that began with five candidates. At a previous meeting, board members approved doubling that number to 10, which was the number of applicants at the time.

Now, the number of applicants has risen to 18, district officials said. If all complete the program, they could reduce the district's number of open positions by 33%.

If all 25 slots are filled and all candidates complete the program, it will reduce openings by 48%. The district currently has 52 open teaching positions.

“We've had a lot of people very interested in it,” said Jason Fox, director of human resources. “We have several partially through or almost finished with the program. We hope to have some that can start as teachers with us in the fall, so it's really going well.”

Other districts have not launched the program as a district initiative the way Decatur has, said Ashley Grayned, executive director of innovative programs and strategic planning, but the program has been used for years by individuals and has a track record of success.

In other business, the board approved $2,000 a month in additional pay for Assistant Superintendent Jeff Dase, who was recently named to the new position of assistant superintendent of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Superintendent Rochelle Clark said the reason for the additional pay is that Dase will continue to assist with duties connected to his former position while the district seeks a candidate to fill that role. Dase previously served as assistant superintendent of teaching and learning.

The board added a provision indicating that the additional pay is a temporary measure, something that was not specified in the motion as presented.

Board members Al Scheider and Kevin Collins-Brown voted against it. Collins-Brown said the Dase's new position is “a lateral move” rather than a promotion and he voted against the measure due to “fiscal responsibility.”

Summer plans

Larry Gray, P-12 director of teaching and learning, gave a presentation on summer school, planned for the month of June at Hope Academy and both Eisenhower and MacArthur high schools.

Students are invited based on FastBridge test scores, with summer school for students who need extra help in language arts and math, and SMASH Camp is returning for students who excel. Gray said about half the students have been contacted so far. High school students can participate in credit recovery and dual credit classes.

Valdimir Talley Jr., safety and security administrator, proposed the district begin an Explorer program focused on public safety careers through the Boy Scouts of America. A grant is available from the Boy Scouts that would pay for uniforms and start-up costs, and the program could serve up to 40 students between the ages of 14 and 20. Volunteers are needed to work with students in the program, Talley said, and he is already looking for them.

The board will consider approval at a future meeting.

