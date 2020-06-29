Decatur schools set in-person graduation dates

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools will host walk-through graduation ceremonies to celebrate graduates of the Class of 2020 at Eisenhower and MacArthur high schools.
Seniors can register now for a time slot to participate in the walk-through ceremony. They will find a registration form posted in their Google Classroom, or can register by calling each high school’s main office from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday. Only students who are registered will be allowed to participate in the walk-through graduation ceremonies.
Walk-through graduation ceremonies will be held at the same times at both Eisenhower and MacArthur high schools on Saturday, July 25; Monday, July 27; and Tuesday, July 28
Up to 20 graduates may register per one-hour time slot. Seniors will be able to see the time slots available when they register online or call the school office to register.
Walk-through graduation ceremonies will be held in the auditorium at each high school. The graduate’s name will be announced, they will walk across the stage, receive their diploma cover, and have photos taken. Seniors are allowed to bring up to four guests with them. Everyone in attendance will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and must observe appropriate social distancing at all times. Students may only remove their masks while they are walking across the stage. The district will mark off spaces both inside and outside of each school for graduates and their guests to wait until they can file into the auditorium for their student to walk across the stage.
In light of the state's Phase Four guidelines, Eisenhower and MacArthur prom celebrations are canceled.
