Decatur schools set in-person graduation dates

Seniors can register now for a time slot to participate in the walk-through ceremony. They will find a registration form posted in their Google Classroom, or can register by calling each high school’s main office from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday. Only students who are registered will be allowed to participate in the walk-through graduation ceremonies.

Walk-through graduation ceremonies will be held in the auditorium at each high school. The graduate’s name will be announced, they will walk across the stage, receive their diploma cover, and have photos taken. Seniors are allowed to bring up to four guests with them. Everyone in attendance will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and must observe appropriate social distancing at all times. Students may only remove their masks while they are walking across the stage. The district will mark off spaces both inside and outside of each school for graduates and their guests to wait until they can file into the auditorium for their student to walk across the stage.