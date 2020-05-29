Decatur schools' summer camps all online this year

“It was definitely a challenge to create a camp environment remotely,” said Tara Pitt, one of the SMASH Camp teachers. “Tisha Neeley and I met and looked at grade level standards as well as common interests of our students. We wanted to try to keep the essence of camp, having engaging thought-provoking project-based learning activities that were hands on. This year we are focusing on science and different areas within science. Our first week is on botany where students are learning about seeds and plants. One of our first activities is showing students how to build their own terrariums. Some of these activities and lessons are very different from what we would have done in person because in person, we could have students working in small groups and we could have visited different places to learn about these topics. But, we believe that these camp activities will help students explore different science topics that they may not have had the chance to explore during school. They can learn how to do different things at home and possibly explore topics they never thought they would have been interested in before.”