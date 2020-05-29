Decatur schools' summer camps all online this year

DECATUR – Remote learning for students in Decatur Public Schools will extend to the district's summer camps this year.
The summer school academics program, to provide reading and math support for students in grades 1-8, Step Up to Middle School for incoming seventh-graders, Step Up to Kindergarten and SMASH Camp will all be virtual.
“We have 200 kids enrolled K-8 and about 25 requesting packets and I will be hand delivering those on Mondays,” said Jewel Grady, the director. “I delivered the first weeks today except for kindergarten, which was picked up by parents while their child was being one-on-one tested in front of Muffley. The focus this summer is on reading and math.”
About 60 students are enrolled in each of the two Stepping Up programs, Grady said, and there are 61 students, 39 in first through fourth grades in SMASH Junior and 22 fifth through seventh grade students in SMASH Senior.
Numbers are down this year, partly due to the camps being online and parents who are working at home or going back to work not having the time to oversee the kids' activities, said Deb Harper, director of SMASH Camp.
“It was definitely a challenge to create a camp environment remotely,” said Tara Pitt, one of the SMASH Camp teachers. “Tisha Neeley and I met and looked at grade level standards as well as common interests of our students. We wanted to try to keep the essence of camp, having engaging thought-provoking project-based learning activities that were hands on. This year we are focusing on science and different areas within science. Our first week is on botany where students are learning about seeds and plants. One of our first activities is showing students how to build their own terrariums. Some of these activities and lessons are very different from what we would have done in person because in person, we could have students working in small groups and we could have visited different places to learn about these topics. But, we believe that these camp activities will help students explore different science topics that they may not have had the chance to explore during school. They can learn how to do different things at home and possibly explore topics they never thought they would have been interested in before.”
Harper said it took the teachers only a short time to shift gears to virtual learning and find ways to make SMASH Junior and Senior activities into things kids can do at home. Every Friday in June, parents of registered students can pick up kits at French Academy for the following week's activities.
SMASH has always been about hands-on learning, Harper said, and that won't change.
“We're doing science activities, gardening, cooking, keeping with all the things we do when we meet together,” she said. “Then they've got things that will be posted for them to read, things to watch (online). We've always done team-building and obviously we can't do that the same way, so it will be more along lines of get-to-know-you things when they meet online.”
The kids will use video conferencing for group meetings and they'll use Google Classroom to find stories to listen to and read and to complete their work.
“The staff I have that works both junior and senior have been with us for several years, not to say that other teachers are not rock stars,” Harper said. “It took them two weeks to put together. We've got the first two weeks solidified, and for the next two weeks we have ideas. We want to get to know the kids a little bit more, complete with listing the standards.”
