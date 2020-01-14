Decatur schools to 'hold off' on planned reassignment of specialists to classrooms

"As always, our primary focus is on what’s best for our students," the district wrote in the post. "We will continue to work with the DEA and our teachers to find solutions to support our schools that have the greatest needs."
Previously, Superintendent Paul Fregeau on Monday had said the reassignments would take place Jan. 22. They were meant to address a teacher shortage that has left more than 70 unfilled positions in Decatur schools.
The plan would have affected 14 employees, moving them to the buildings most in need: Hope Academy, Stephen Decatur Middle School and Franklin School, officials said.
The affected employees were instructional specialists, who work throughout the district mentoring and modeling effective strategies for teachers; reading recovery specialists, who provide extra help in reading for individual students; and alternative education staff, who work at Harris School. Employees in these categories are typically certified teachers with advanced training.
Fregeau had called the measure a "last resort" and said the district needed to take "drastic steps" to meet students' needs.
"District leadership values the work done by our support staff who will be reassigned," he had said in a statement. "But we know that they will make a difference in our schools that have the greatest need."
Recognize this? 25 school photos from the Herald & Review archives
1 of 25
In this May 1982 file photo, Pershing School third and fourth graders from Mrs. Baumann's class listening to Ethyl Schuyler's presentation at the old school room. Visit herald-review.com for more photos from the Herald & Review archives.
In this 1976 file photo, the first commencement takes place in the new Stephen Decatur High School building at 1 Educational Park Drive . The new building on the city's north side replaced the original Decatur High School downtown. Today, Stephen Decatur is a middle school.
In this 1982 photo, at left Amy Wicker leads her friend, Carol Sowers, up short climb. Both are 17-year-old students at Stephen Decatur High School It was also their first cross country skiing outing. Herald & Review members can find more history at herald-review.com/archives.
In this 1988 photo, Eddie Wilder, right, acts as the eyes for Muffley School sixth-graders at the start of the Rock Springs Center trust program. Herald & Review members can find more history at herald-review.com/archives.
In this 1988 file photo, Southeast School children brightened the residents of St. Mary's Hospital extended care facility. From left, Thomas Street, Stephanie Williams and Danielle Coleman show their costumes to Helen Gregory, left and Eleanor McCarthy. Discover more history at Herald-Review.com/Archives.
In this 1961 file photo, Oglesby School sixth graders watch inaugural activities on television. Walter Grant, teacher, and Mrs. Nana Baker, principal, supervise. Rental television sets were all in use as schools took them for a timely history lesson. Discover more history at Herald-Review.com/Archives.
In this 1989 photo, Maroa-Forsyth High School students gather around a 1979 Malibu station wagon donated by Miles Chevrolet. The car will be given away as the grand prize during that post-prom party. Find more history at herald-review.com/archives.
The Niantic-Harristown High School "Mixed Nuts" cast in 1986. The cast includes Cathy Geno, Joanna Nettleton, Lisa Brock and Brad Carlson. Herald & Review members can find more history at herald-review.com/archives.
In this 1986 photo, all this uproar ends happily in "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever," at St. Teresa High School. It's about a family of poor children who disrupt a staid community's pageant. From left to right are: Kelli Gallagher, Tina Bullock, Jill Green, John Milanski, Sean Jones, Jim Riner, Tim Dowd and Rick Dowell. Find more history at herald-review.com/archives.
In this 1979 photo, firefighter L.V. Wood shows Heather Prahl and other members of her preschool class how to roll if their clothing catches on fire. The demonstration at the United Methodist Church Nursery School, Mount Zion was the start of the Mount Zion Fire Protection District's first safety program in schools. Find more history at herald-review.com/archives. Herald & Review members can find more history at herald-review.com/archives.
