Decatur schools to hold public hearing on holidays

Decatur Public Schools Meta Image - Keil Building

DECATUR — The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, prior to the board's regular meeting, regarding the intent to modify Casmir Pulaski Day and Veterans Day to be commemorative holidays.

Students would be in attendance rather than closing schools, and other days would be taken off instead.

Anyone who wishes to speak at the hearing or submit written comments to be read at that time should contact Melissa Bradford at mbradford@dps61.org no later than 5 p.m. Monday, March 7.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Decatur school board names new assistant superintendent

Decatur school board names new assistant superintendent

The Decatur school board on Tuesday approved the hiring of Jay Marino as assistant superintendent if the parties successfully reach an agreement on contract terms . Marino is currently director of research, data and accountability for Decatur Public Schools. 

