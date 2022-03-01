Decatur schools to hold public hearing on holidays

DECATUR — The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, prior to the board's regular meeting, regarding the intent to modify Casmir Pulaski Day and Veterans Day to be commemorative holidays.

Students would be in attendance rather than closing schools, and other days would be taken off instead.

Anyone who wishes to speak at the hearing or submit written comments to be read at that time should contact Melissa Bradford at mbradford@dps61.org no later than 5 p.m. Monday, March 7.

