Decatur schools to hold public hearing on holidays

DECATUR — The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, prior to the board's regular meeting, regarding the intent to modify
Casmir Pulaski Day and Veterans Day to be commemorative holidays.
Students would be in attendance rather than closing schools, and other days would be taken off instead.
Anyone who wishes to speak at the hearing or submit written comments to be read at that time should contact Melissa Bradford at
mbradford@dps61.org no later than 5 p.m. Monday, March 7.
PHOTOS: Decatur Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
