The district will pay registration fees for students to attend summer camps and programs through community partners, who will be present at the event to let families choose the best fit for their child. Students from kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible. Last year, more than 200 students took advantage of the offer.

“We recognize the need for our students to stay active and involved in programs throughout the summer,” said Superintendent Rochelle Clark. “This is the perfect opportunity to make sure all our students have access to summer camps and programs.”

The district will also host a Community Resource Fair during the same event, to connect families to community resources and programs, including healthcare, workforce development, utility assistance, and more.

