Decatur schools to offer 'grab and go' breakfast, lunch during coronavirus closure

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools will be offering "grab and go" breakfast and lunch to students at four sites.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday ordered all Illinois schools closed for two weeks amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus. Decatur schools will close starting Monday.
The meals will be available from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. starting Tuesday.
Sites are MacArthur High School, 1499 W. Grand Ave.; Eisenhower High School, 1200 S. 16th St.; Stephen Decatur Middle School, 1 Educational Park; and Hope Academy, 955 N. Illinois St.
Call (217) 362-3000 for more information.