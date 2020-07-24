Decatur schools to use 'virtual learning' for at least first quarter

"We've learned the things that went well and the opportunities to improve and our planning is centered on those things and how to mitigate things that didn't go so well," he said. "We had pockets of teachers who really were able to utilize online platforms to engage kids on a regular basis, and we want to replicate those techniques and approaches."

However, there were kids who had limited or no engagement in learning during the spring shutdown, and kids with special needs or who struggled for other reasons.

"We need to figure out a way to do some in-person appointments for proper screening and assessment, to meet those individual needs of students that we now know did not get those things met in a proper fashion," he said. "It's part of planning: how do we support kids who are seeking help with things they're struggling with, how do we reach out and engage those kids who are doing little or no engagement through the platform of virtual learning?" Those issues will be part of the district's preparation before student learning begins on Aug. 17, he added.