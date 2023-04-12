DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools will welcome four new administrators, one of whom is teaching in the building where he attended middle school.

Nathaniel Tallent, who began his teaching career in a Montessori school, was named principal of Montessori Academy of Peace, which occupies the building once known as Thomas Jefferson Middle School. Tallent attended "TJ" as a boy and said it's "an honor" to be handed the reins of the Montessori program as longtime Montessori Principal Mary Anderson retires.

Eldon Conn has served as interim director of student services since December and was named to the position permanently at the Tuesday school board meeting. Mary Brady has been named director of P12 Teaching and Learning, and Elizabeth Lang, a special education administrator for Macon-Piatt Special Education District. All four will take up their new duties in July.

In other business, Conn presented the first reading of an updated Code of Conduct and student handbook, which is updated regularly and will go through further review and revision before being examined by the district's legal counsel. Once that is all completed, the handbook will be presented to the board for final approval.

The board also heard a presentation from Buildings and Grounds Director Kent Metzger on the district's contract with Constellation Energy for natural gas to supply the district. The electricity and natural gas markets are volatile, Metzger said, and prices have fluctuated wildly in recent months. The current contract expired on March 31, and before bringing a new agreement to the board, he wanted to research ways to keep costs down in spite of the market's constantly shifting price changes. A two-year contract, instead of the customary three years, he told the board, would mean that local entities such as the Decatur Park District, who also have contracts with Constellation, could work together in intergovernmental agreements to negotiate the best price. The park district's contract expires in April 2025, approximately the same time a new two-year contract for the school district will expire. The board approved that two-year contract, which Metzger said would give the district time to work out details of cooperative agreements with other local bodies.

