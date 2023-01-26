Decatur shares FFA success with Illinois Agri-Food Alliance board

DECATUR – Chloe Ribley had never personally met a pig before she took over the care of the Living Science farm pigs in the fall.

Now more than 450 pounds each, the once-baby pigs are fully grown and going to market.

Decatur Public Schools' Dwayne O. Andreas Ag Academy, which includes the Living Science Farm, FFA and 4H chapters at Decatur's school, will open its new FFA Agricultural Education Center in April, and members of the Illinois Agri-Food Alliance board toured the facility this week.

“I'm looking at ways to get kids into careers, and into farm careers, and really focus on ag business,” said Kal Keitel, human resources director for Illinois Farm Business Farm Management.

The board met at Archer Daniels Midland Co. during the day and toured the new ag center and the Living Science Farm afterward. The center, funded by the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, will include classrooms for animal science, welding and machine technology, horticulture, a greenhouse, fields for raising crops, food science labs, and an arena for large events. ADM is partnering with the school district to provide resources such as employees who will act as mentors and and guest speakers in classes. Freshmen and sophomore students will take their ag academy classes at their respective high schools, while juniors and seniors will take classes at the ag center.

“I'm just amazed. It's beautiful,” said Isaiah Bradford, a senior at Eisenhower High School. He and classmate Ahsaan Spence, both also FFA members, are interested in photography careers and took the tour with the board members, taking photos of everything. “We did our classes ahead of time so we'll be spending the majority of our time here,” Bradford added.

Bradford and Buffett share an interest in photography, and Bradford has been invited to accompany Buffett on a trip to Rwanda this summer to study ways to alleviate poverty there.

When the ag academy started five years ago, said Zach Shields, executive director of the Decatur Public Schools Foundation, naysayers said it would fail, that inner city kids would not be interested in ag in spite of being surrounded by ag businesses. But the ag academy has grown to 465 students this year and has outgrown the spaces at the two high schools. A core group of those students have discovered and are pursuing career paths they might never have considered or known about if not for the ag academy.

Brian Byers, vice president of development at Neuhoff Media, has been “banging the drum” for ag education for years, Shields said.

“We've got all these careers in the area and these kids don't know about them,” Shields said.

“We had an idea about the Farm Progress Show,” Byers told the board members. “We stood there and watched school buses come in from all over the Midwest, and District 61 wasn't there, with 9,000 kids two minutes away from ADM, and it's not a part of their world. We had a pilot program and took 600 kids from (Decatur schools) to the Farm Progress Show.”

Once the Buffett Foundation got involved, Shields said, the idea for an ag academy took off, and now with the new ag center nearly complete, the ag academy can take the next step forward and continue to grow. The center will also be used by area FFA chapters in nearby school districts, and the events that will be held in the arena will include them.

“We want to learn so that we can take this model to other parts of the state,” said board member Dean Dittmar, program adviser for Facilitating Coordination in Agriculture Education, an offshoot of Illinois Agricultural Education. “I represent school-based ag education from Chicago to Cairo, so we're maintaining and expanding school-based ag education across the state to provide a wider and bigger talent pool for agribusinesses across the state.”