Decatur student rites of passage very different during coronavirus crisis

DECATUR – Instead of proms, sports, field days and graduations, this year's seniors, eighth-graders and kindergartners are facing rites of passage unlike any their siblings or parents had.

“I missed a lot, events like the things before graduation like our picnic with our first graders, the eighth grade dinner and class trip and May Crowning,” said Claire Reidy, an eighth-grader at Our Lady of Lourdes School. Her elder sister, Emma, is graduating from St. Teresa High School this month, too. “Everything fun was supposed to come in April and May for us. I’ll miss Lourdes and getting to say goodbye at graduation to my friends. But most of us are going to St. Teresa so I am looking forward to going back to school in the fall.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker in mid-April ordered Illinois schools closed for the rest of the semester because of the threat of the coronavirus. The governor on March 17 ended classes amid growing concern about COVID-19, sending more than 2 million children home.

The stay-at-home order has upended schedules and plans, in the process ending long-held traditions.