Decatur student rites of passage very different during coronavirus crisis

DECATUR – Instead of proms, sports, field days and graduations, this year's seniors, eighth-graders and kindergartners are facing rites of passage unlike any their siblings or parents had.
“I missed a lot, events like the things before graduation like our picnic with our first graders, the eighth grade dinner and class trip and May Crowning,” said Claire Reidy, an eighth-grader at Our Lady of Lourdes School. Her elder sister, Emma, is graduating from St. Teresa High School this month, too. “Everything fun was supposed to come in April and May for us. I’ll miss Lourdes and getting to say goodbye at graduation to my friends. But most of us are going to St. Teresa so I am looking forward to going back to school in the fall.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker in mid-April ordered Illinois schools closed for the rest of the semester because of the threat of the coronavirus. The governor on March 17 ended classes amid growing concern about COVID-19, sending more than 2 million children home.
The stay-at-home order has upended schedules and plans, in the process ending long-held traditions.
Lourdes always has a car parade for eighth-graders, even in normal years, and they had that, at least, this year, though it was bigger and noisier than usual to try to make up to the students for the rest of the events they're missing due to the pandemic. Graduation at Lourdes will be May 23, with families attending a virtual Mass from their cars, watching it live on Facebook. After the service, families will be called into the church, one at a time, for students to receive their diplomas and have their photo taken in their cap and gown, immediately exiting from a different door so the next family can enter.
Eighth grade and high school graduation at the Lutheran School Association will be similar. Families will wait outside in their cars and be allowed inside one at a time to receive a diploma and be photographed, with names called over loudspeakers so the rest of the families in the parking lot can cheer and flash their lights for each graduate.
“It is disappointing that our whole family won't be able to come and watch us walk across the stage,” said LSA eighth-grader Taylor Wilkerson. “It is especially weird that I have to read my valedictorian speech to a camera and an empty room. It makes me sad to think that we won't be able to invite friends and family over for a graduation party to celebrate and congratulate each other in person. Despite the difficulties, Mrs. Nolen and the LSA staff have worked so hard to make this the best graduation it could be during this time and I am thankful for that.”
Most schools in Macon County are holding virtual graduations with pre-recorded speeches, individual ceremonies where students and families wait outside to be called in for the student to walk across the stage, get a photo and diploma, or drive-through ceremonies. And they're all trying to make the event special for the students who aren't getting the usual pomp and circumstance.
St. Teresa High School held individual ceremonies and placed signs on the school lawn with students' names. For Sullivan High School, a table will be set up in the street, with parents in their cars on one side and graduates driving by on the other side. Parents can move their car to the table to get photos as the students, one at a time, exit their car to accept a diploma, move their tassel to the other side of their cap and get a photo taken. The event will be broadcast on WTIM radio and Sullivan schools' YouTube channel.
Decatur's public high schools will have pre-recorded virtual ceremonies at noon on Saturday (MacArthur) and Sunday (Eisenhower), May 23-24 on the district's Facebook page and televised on WAND. A live ceremony is tentatively planned for Saturday, July 25, with plans to hold a drive-through ceremony if social distancing requirements are still in place, said district spokeswoman Denise Swarthout.
“It's not going to feel like graduation and the memories that come with it,” said Aiden Seider, a senior at Eisenhower “We're taking the positives with the negatives and we're happy we're still having something acknowledging us.”
The last weeks of his senior year were a challenge, Aiden said, but he got the hang of remote learning and feels that he got as much out of his classes as possible.
“Nothing beats the in-person learning where you make that connection with your teachers,” he said. “It's different but it's easily adaptable. I feel like we are not getting as much personal work with the teacher but we at the moment are just taking what we can get. Most of us already were kind of out the door and set with grades but I just think we need to be in the classroom to deal with teachers. Some kids need that face-to-face attention. With me, I can adapt but you always have that one kid that won't adapt the same as everyone else.”
The smallest graduates are missing out on their rites of passage, too, leaving parents and teachers to get creative. French Academy held their kindergarten graduation on Friday when families drove through to pick up children's belongings and Charlotte Thompson, director of curriculum and instruction-elementary for Decatur Public Schools, ordered a cap, gown and tassel online for her daughter, Caitlyn, who is finishing kindergarten at Garfield Montessori School. The family had a cookout to celebrate.
"She’s worked so hard this year and we’re so proud," Thompson said.
