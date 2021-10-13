Decatur students ask school board for action on violence

Daniel Flores, who attends MacArthur, also mentioned problems at Stephen Decatur Middle School.

“There are still fights going on over there (at MacArthur),” Flores said. “Students and teachers are concerned about violence over there. I asked them what they'd like to see changed, and they said more security and for you to do whatever you can to try to quell this disturbance.”

Student ambassador Elizabeth Palagi first brought up the issue at the school board's Sept. 28 meeting. She said then that fights used to be an occasional occurrence, pre-COVID, but since returning to in-person learning this year, they're happening every day, and students come into most of her classes late, saying getting from class to class on time is impossible due to the chaos in the hallways.

At Tuesday's meeting, which was also attended by student ambassador Sciler Treacy, they brought up the issue again.

“With so many fights, it's chaotic at times,” Treacy said.

Students have to take responsibility for their contributions to the problems, Treacy said, but students who are grateful to be back at school after months of remote learning are “at the mercy” of those who do not want to be in school.

“In no way can we just take education away from anybody, that's not right, but those people have to be held responsible,” Treacy said. “Kids who want to be there should not be at the mercy of those who do not. Some students do not want to go to school because of fears for their safety. Teachers are honestly worried about their safety doing their job.”

Recent random security checks of bags, and using metal detecting wands on students entering the building, are appreciated, added Palagi, who attends Eisenhower. But students are asking for clear communication from the board and administration on plans to address the violence.

The district's legal counsel, Brian Braun, told the student ambassadors that there are legal barriers to telling them details, which the students said they understand. They're just asking for a central location to find general information, they said.

Henry Walker, director of operations, said a committee is working on solutions and he hopes to have progress to report soon.

At the Sept. 28 meeting, Interim Superintendent Bobbi Williams said she had a meeting planned with administrators to discuss security, and one thing other board members suggested was student photo ID cards worn on lanyards around their necks. That way, school personnel would know immediately if someone did not belong in the building.

Walker said with supply chain difficulties in the country, obtaining the needed equipment for IDs would likely take longer than normal, and that is one thing the committee is working on. Other issues, such as hiring more security guards, could take longer. Several positions are already open, and creating more positions with several already unfilled isn't practical, he said.

“I'm trying to figure out how we can fix this,” Treacy said to the board. “It's a two-sided problem, and we have to come to a compromise. In some ways we do feel the school board and administrators could do better, but at the end of the day they can only do so much. The students have to want it, too. If we show more involvement with the higher ups, the board and the administration, it might help more students realize how important education and following certain rules are. The rules don't have to be very strict, but if you don't want an education, you can't force that on somebody, and we don't feel safe getting our education right now. We don't feel we're getting enough education right now because of the disturbances.”

