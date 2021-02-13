Decatur students ask school board for help with mental health

Azlynn put together a petition, which drew over 273 signatures from students who joined her in asking for the district to offer help.

“Right now all I'm hoping for is lightening up the workload,” Azlynn said. “After doing a student survey, almost 93% of students feel overworked and overwhelmed with amount of homework they have.”

Classes have been shortened, and assignments to do on their own have increased, she said, to the point that students she spoke to are spending from two to six hours daily on school work.

She'd like to see a way to set up video conferences for students to get together to see each other, if only on a screen, just to talk, and one-on-one meetings with counselors so students could ask for the help they need. The high schools do offer sessions with counselors in the afternoons, but few students are taking advantage of it.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Humans are social creatures,” Azlynn said. “We need that interaction to feel like we're living. We've been locked in our houses. That's why I think building a platform to talk to our peers or if we need to talk to a guidance counselor we can have a separate platform for that. We're all feeling very helpless at this point.”