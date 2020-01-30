Decatur students bring Valentine's cheer to Moweaqua ❤️ ❤️

DECATUR – Outside it was a gray January day, but inside, pink and red hearts, glitter stickers and chattering young people made the day a little brighter.
Durfee Magnet School fifth-graders and Eisenhower High School basketball players visited the Moweaqua Rehabilitation and Health Care Center on Thursday to make Valentine's Day decorations for residents' doors and share snacks and stories.
“It was a good opportunity for us to give back to people who really don't have nobody,” said Cam Rowe, a senior at Eisenhower. “Us as a team, we're family, and everything we do is all about 'us,' but we want to give back. Some teams don't really do stuff like this, but it's a heartbreaking moment. (The residents) don't all have somebody, so to put a smile on their face, that's something I really like to do.”
Activity director Stephanie Moreland and Durfee teacher Heather Herron went to high school together, and Moreland called Herron a year ago to ask her to bring students to sing Christmas carols for residents.
The basketball team enjoyed it so much, Herron said, that they asked to do it again, which is why the high school students and the Durfee students visited on Thursday.
“We came to spread some Valentine cheer,” Herron said. “Some of them wanted to see the residents again, so we made it happen.”
Durfee teacher Karen Walker said the crafts were festive decorations for the residents' rooms and she and Herron chose materials that would be easy for all ages to manipulate. If residents didn't want to help make the decorations, or lacked the dexterity, the kids did the work for them, and made enough extra for the residents who didn't choose attend the event.
“We were here last year and doing stuff like this is a real positive thing for everyone, including ourselves,” said Malachi Carson, also an Eisenhower senior. “It makes us feel better and it makes them feel better and it just gives good vibes, and that's what we like to do.”
“We're here for our community,” said fifth-grader Caity Cooper. “Some of them don't really get visitors.”
Terry Cook, who coaches the basketball team, said the visit was an opportunity not only for the players to serve the community, but to create a bond with each other. He hopes to make it an annual event.
“They get to see that life is more than just basketball, and it's not all about them,” he said. “It's a humbling experience for them and shows that they care and they can give back in a different way.”
