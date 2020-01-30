Decatur students bring Valentine's cheer to Moweaqua ❤️ ❤️

The basketball team enjoyed it so much, Herron said, that they asked to do it again, which is why the high school students and the Durfee students visited on Thursday.

“We came to spread some Valentine cheer,” Herron said. “Some of them wanted to see the residents again, so we made it happen.”

Durfee teacher Karen Walker said the crafts were festive decorations for the residents' rooms and she and Herron chose materials that would be easy for all ages to manipulate. If residents didn't want to help make the decorations, or lacked the dexterity, the kids did the work for them, and made enough extra for the residents who didn't choose attend the event.

“We were here last year and doing stuff like this is a real positive thing for everyone, including ourselves,” said Malachi Carson, also an Eisenhower senior. “It makes us feel better and it makes them feel better and it just gives good vibes, and that's what we like to do.”

“We're here for our community,” said fifth-grader Caity Cooper. “Some of them don't really get visitors.”