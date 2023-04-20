DECATUR — It may seem that “free” water falls from the sky on a rainy day, but water is a finite resource.

From Canada to Mexico, the same water is used and reused thousands of times, Ashley Bailey, director of compliance and innovation at the Sanitary District of Decatur, told Stephen Decatur Middle School students on Thursday.

“I'm never drinking tap water again,” said seventh grade student Rakem Hill, making a face.

Instead, he said, he'd drink juice.

The Sanitary District, on 100 acres in the west end of Decatur, sanitizes and disinfects an average of 40 million gallons of what is flushed down toilets, shower drains and washing machines into the city's sewers daily. When there's been a lot of rain or snow that has melted, Bailey said, the facility can process up to 125 million gallons a day.

Decatur Public Schools students in seventh and eighth grade are visiting the facility this week to learn how it all works.

“Kent (Newton, executive director) came to me last summer and wanted to partner to get our students exposed to water treatment, safe water, those types of habits,” said Ashley Grayned, executive director of innovative programs and strategic planning for Decatur schools. “Last fall, he and his team went out to the high schools and some of the science classes and did presentations that were hands-on and engaging. Today we have our middle school students getting a tour of the facility, getting some hands-on opportunities and things like that.”

As business partners come to the district with such ideas, Grayned said, the district tries to accept as many chances as possible to get students out into the community, to learn about how things work and to get exposure to new ideas for careers.

Newton gave the students an introduction before splitting them up into two groups for tours and, after lunch, the groups traded places and toured the other half of the facility. One thing he warned them about was to give a wide berth to the Canada geese, who nest on the property and are especially touchy right now because they have eggs in their nests. Another warning was stay far back from the tanks with gray water in them because that water hasn't been treated, or is in the process of being treated, and is toxic until the process is complete. Students kept a safe distance from both geese and water tanks.

“I thought it was cool,” said Helena Orwako, an eighth grader. “I didn't know this was here.”

The Sanitary District is its own independent entity, and answers to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, which in turn answers to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, Bailey said. The 60 employees have to follow strict procedures for cleansing the sewer water and each step is critical.

People sometimes confuse the city of Decatur's water treatment plant with the Sanitary Department, she said, but the city takes water from Lake Decatur and treats it to make it safe to drink and cook with, while the Sanitary Department deals with the sewer system.

Close Herald & Review/Mark Roberts Don Giger, an operations supervisor at Decatur's water treatment plant, outlines several ways in which the plant monitors water flow and levels Wednesday April 11, 2012 in Decatur, IL. Herald & Review/Mark Roberts One of four large water basins at the Decatur Water Treatment Plant on Wednesday April 11, 2012 in Decatur, IL. Herald & Review/Mark Roberts James Wingfield, a lab technician at Decatur's water treatment plant, runs a test to check chemical levels in the water Wednesday April 11, 2012 in Decatur, IL. On average, the plant treats up to 21 million gallons of water per day. Herald & Review/Mark Roberts Three water faucets run three different types of water inside a lab at Decatur's water treatment plant Wednesday April 11, 2012 in Decatur, IL. The entire filtration process usually takes 16-18 hours. Herald & Review/Mark Roberts An area inside the Decatur water treatment plant where lime, in powder form, is added to the water for purification. Photo taken Wednesday April 11, 2012 in Decatur, IL. Decatur Water Treatment Plant Herald & Review/Mark Roberts Don Giger, an operations supervisor at Decatur's water treatment plant, outlines several ways in which the plant monitors water flow and levels Wednesday April 11, 2012 in Decatur, IL. Herald & Review/Mark Roberts One of four large water basins at the Decatur Water Treatment Plant on Wednesday April 11, 2012 in Decatur, IL. Herald & Review/Mark Roberts James Wingfield, a lab technician at Decatur's water treatment plant, runs a test to check chemical levels in the water Wednesday April 11, 2012 in Decatur, IL. On average, the plant treats up to 21 million gallons of water per day. Herald & Review/Mark Roberts Three water faucets run three different types of water inside a lab at Decatur's water treatment plant Wednesday April 11, 2012 in Decatur, IL. The entire filtration process usually takes 16-18 hours. Herald & Review/Mark Roberts An area inside the Decatur water treatment plant where lime, in powder form, is added to the water for purification. Photo taken Wednesday April 11, 2012 in Decatur, IL.