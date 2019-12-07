Decatur students share their good fortune with foster children

DECATUR – One might not think first of Spock in connection with Christmas, especially since the actor who brought him to life, Leonard Nimoy, was Jewish, yet this quote of his sums up the spirit of Christmas: “The miracle is this: the more we share, the more we have.”
That spirit of sharing is what inspired students and teachers all over Decatur to pull together and give a merry Christmas to children who might not have one otherwise.
Each fourth-hour class at St. Teresa High School “adopts” a foster child through Webster-Cantrell Hall. The students are given the child's age and gender, clothing sizes, and information about the child's hobbies and favorite activities.
“We used to do two or three, just among the teachers, and then we thought, why not get the students involved?” said Sandra Bronson, who teaches business and is faculty adviser to the Future Business Leaders of America group. The students in that group handle the wrapping of the presents.
The children in foster care are of all different ages, she said, and the idea is to make sure their needs are met as well as some of their wants. First up is a warm coat, hat and gloves, but the inclusion of their hobbies and interests allows the high school students to look for toys and fun presents in addition to the necessities.
“We want to help out kids who are less fortunate than we are,” said Brandon Kurecki, a junior. “And it's the right thing to do.”
That's also what prompts the students at Our Lady of Lourdes School, where eighth-grade and first-grade students team up as buddies for the school year. The older students mentor the younger ones, and as Christmas approaches, naturally the question came up about having a gift exchange.
Instead, said first grade teacher Cheryl Valdahl, the children decided they wanted to buy presents for other kids, and chose the annual Toys for Tots drive. On Friday, they shopped at Target and delivered their finds to the collection site at WAND.
“They don't mind not receiving presents from each other,” she said.
Thanks to parents' donations and days when kids could pay $1 to come to school out of uniform, the school raised $900 for the project. That's a lot of toys.
The Lutheran School Association's annual Share the Gift provides Christmas presents for kids in foster care through Lutheran Child and Family Services. Students bring toys, clothes and cash donations to school during their fundraising week, and high school students do the shopping and wrapping.
“It's so much fun,” said senior Jordyn Pate. “It's fun to have a child to shop for because it feels like you're shopping for a niece or a nephew and you care about the stuff that you get. I thought it was funny today, you hear a lot of kids saying 'I'm going to spoil my kid' so it sounds like they're actually shopping for their own kid. I love doing it.”
Sloan Plummer and Anna Lovekamp wore matching plaid Christmas pants to do their shopping. Sloan's “kid” is 16, and Anna's is 2. Sloan said because hers is the same age she is, it was pretty easy to choose presents.
“I just got things I would like,” she said.
The two girls had quite a large pile of presents to wrap, as did the other students busy trying to provide a merry Christmas to children they don't even know.
“This is the best day of the whole year,” said Abby Phillips, a sophomore.
