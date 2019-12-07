Decatur students share their good fortune with foster children

DECATUR – One might not think first of Spock in connection with Christmas, especially since the actor who brought him to life, Leonard Nimoy, was Jewish, yet this quote of his sums up the spirit of Christmas: “The miracle is this: the more we share, the more we have.”

That spirit of sharing is what inspired students and teachers all over Decatur to pull together and give a merry Christmas to children who might not have one otherwise.

Each fourth-hour class at St. Teresa High School “adopts” a foster child through Webster-Cantrell Hall. The students are given the child's age and gender, clothing sizes, and information about the child's hobbies and favorite activities.

“We used to do two or three, just among the teachers, and then we thought, why not get the students involved?” said Sandra Bronson, who teaches business and is faculty adviser to the Future Business Leaders of America group. The students in that group handle the wrapping of the presents.