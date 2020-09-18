Decatur students will continue virtual learning

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools announced Friday that students will continue virtual learning for at least the first half of the second quarter, through Nov. 13.

Parents will be notified again on Friday, Oct. 30, of what to expect for the second half of the second quarter, from Nov. 16 through Dec. 18.

Eisenhower High School junior Grace Schaefer said she and most of her friends are comfortable with the new way of learning. "We think it's better, safer," she said. "Most of us are okay with this on-line learning."

The students have had weeks to get used to virtual learning. "We are used to it by now," Grace said.

She is aware of students who have struggled with the on-line learning. "But the teachers are working really, really hard doing overtime to try and keep students caught up," Grace said.

The school plans to provide a form in Skyward Family Access next week for families to discuss if they would choose a hybrid option, which may include both in-person and virtual learning. This information will help with the planning process for the remainder of the second quarter and into 2021.

Read the announcement: