Decatur summer reading program to begin online-only
DECATUR -- The Decatur Public Library is planning to kick off its summer reading program online.

"Even though the beginning may look different, we still want to see you Dig Deeper - Read, Investigate and Discover," said Alix Frazier, reference librarian.

This summer, they're adding a digital app to enhance logging and tracking reading. The app is called Beanstack, and it includes additional challenges and reading towards a community goal, and tracking from anywhere so vacations and travel won't limit participants' ability to participate.

More information with dates and further details will be available the library's website, Facebook and Twitter. Visit www.decaturlibrary.org/summer-reading-program.

