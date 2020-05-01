Decatur summer reading program to begin online-only

×
DECATUR -- The Decatur Public Library is planning to kick off its summer reading program online.
"Even though the beginning may look different, we still want to see you Dig Deeper - Read, Investigate and Discover," said Alix Frazier, reference librarian.
This summer, they're adding a digital app to enhance logging and tracking reading. The app is called Beanstack, and it includes additional challenges and reading towards a community goal, and tracking from anywhere so vacations and travel won't limit participants' ability to participate.
More information with dates and further details will be available the library's website, Facebook and Twitter. Visit
www.decaturlibrary.org/summer-reading-program.
Valerie Wells shares her favorite things about the Decatur area
Jack the camel
Jack, one of two camels at Scovill Zoo, poses during a visit by campers in the Decatur Public School's summer camp program. Jack ignored the kids in favor of posing for me.
Valerie Wells
Young osprey
Program director Jacques Nuzzo holds a juvenile osprey during an examination at the Illinois Raptor Center. The center is part of an effort to repopulate the species in Illinois. Bowing its head like this is how an osprey stands when he's uncomfortable or ill at ease.
Valerie Wells
READiculous
Alissa Henkel, left, and Susan Bishop perform at Decatur Public Library as READiculous. The women, both library employees, act out books for young readers and give their performances at schools, day care centers, and the library. While the books might be for young readers, the shows are fun for any age.
Valerie Wells
Butch Patrick
Butch Patrick, "Eddie Munster" of "The Munsters" TV series, brought his replica of The Dragula to Coziahr's Harley-Davidson in Forsyth in May of 2018 and let his friend, Larz Cothern of Decatur, drive it around. Patrick travels around the country with the Dragula and a replica of the Munster Koach, and was on his way to a show in St. Louis. He made a detour through Decatur and Forsyth so Cothern could check an item off his bucket list.
Valerie Wells
Cardboard regatta
Students taking part in Decatur Public Schools' summer camp in June 2018 built cardboard boats and raced them in Lake Decatur. Most of them sank, of course, and the kids got wet, but a good time was had by all.
Valerie Wells
Linda's Music Center
Linda Brandon, owner of Linda's Music Center, holds a guitar signed by Jeff Cook of Alabama, who also chose the pick guard, pickups and knobs for it. Linda's Music is an example of a great small business in Decatur, which has been open for 50 years but, sadly, is closing because Brandon is retiring.
Valerie Wells
