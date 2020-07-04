Decatur teacher adjusts in COVID-19 world

The family also has memberships at Scovill Zoo and the Children's Museum of Illinois, and while the zoo has opened, the museum has not. Her husband is working full time, so they plan short trips and family excursions for weekends, and Nave said she likes to take the kids outdoors as much as possible.

“I used to go running and my husband and I have taken to taking the kids on walks,” she said. “We bought bikes so they can learn to ride. We're doing self-care things as a family.”

With two small children, one going into the second year of preschool and one going into first grade, Nave and her husband, Tim, are also trying to help the children understand current events. She also wants to prepare for the discussions that might arise in her classroom among her students.

The shutdown has been hard for her children, ages 4 and 5. The Naves don't scare them with talk of mortality rates, instead concentrating on telling them why they have to wear masks and why things are closed.