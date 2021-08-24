Decatur teacher arrested, accused of aggravated battery to child

DECATUR — A teacher at South Shores Elementary School has been arrested on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery to a child after an incident at the school on Friday.

According to the child's mother, Tiasha Dady, she was called to the school on Friday following the incident and met with district administrators who told her that the child refused to put her head down on the desk when the teacher told the students to do so and that the teacher had pushed her head down.

"This was at end of class," Dady said. "She was drawing, doing her assignment, and they were told to put their heads down because a student got in trouble in the hallway. (The teacher) was making the whole class put their heads down. And my daughter didn't hear her or she didn't react quick enough, and (the teacher) pushed her head down and banged it on the desk."

On Monday, the mother said, the teacher was still on duty and the mother then contacted Decatur police to press charges.

Dady said her child is still upset, and she did not send her to school on Tuesday.

The Decatur Police Department's website indicated the teacher had been arrested on the preliminary charge. A check of Macon County court and jail records showed no formal charges having been filed on Tuesday and the teacher not having been processed at the jail.

Jacob Jenkins, a community activist and friend of the family, said a group will attend Tuesday's board meeting to speak.

"(The teacher) should not have been there on Monday," Jenkins said. "She should have been suspended pending investigation. Her license should be taken. You don't commit acts of violence and continue to stay in the classroom. We have a zero tolerance policy for our kids, then we need to have that same policy for staff and administration."

Contacted earlier in the day, the Denise Swarthout, spokeswoman for Decatur Public Schools, issued this statement.

"DPS is aware of the incident and administrators are working through disciplinary protocols," Swarthout said "We deal with all instances of alleged misconduct using disciplinary procedures outlined in union contracts. We cannot comment further on this personnel matter."

Decatur Education Association President Chrissy Petitt declined to make a statement.

The Herald & Review has filed a Freedom of Information Act request seeking documents regarding the matter.

