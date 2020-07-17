Decatur teacher seeks help spreading positive message

“The school year is getting ready to get started and I for one am completely redoing my classroom because we moved,” said Nave, who will be teaching in Dennis' Mosaic campus. Dennis will also have a campus in the former French Academy building, to be known as Kaleidoscope. “With everything going on in the world, there really aren't a whole lot of posters and stuff out there that aren't super cheesy, showing that you are part of this classroom and we are a family, everyone is included, and everyone has a right to learn.”