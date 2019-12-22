Decatur teachers play Santa for their students 🎅

DECATUR – Tammy Carver started her efforts to provide Christmas presents for her students several years ago because of one student.

It was the first day of school after winter break and, as kids do, the children were comparing notes about what they got for Christmas.

“This one little guy was sitting there like this,” Carver said, casting her eyes down. “Finally, he said, 'I got a yo-yo.' ”

She said it made her so sad to think that the child hadn't gotten any Christmas presents that she made up her mind to see to it that all her students had presents the next year. It was before she was active on Facebook, so she put the word out among family and friends and they came through, allowing her to have Santa make an early trip south to deliver presents to her students.

Making Christmas merry for their own students and helping the students do so for others is a tradition at several of Decatur's schools.