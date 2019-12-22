Decatur teachers play Santa for their students 🎅

DECATUR – Tammy Carver started her efforts to provide Christmas presents for her students several years ago because of one student.
It was the first day of school after winter break and, as kids do, the children were comparing notes about what they got for Christmas.
“This one little guy was sitting there like this,” Carver said, casting her eyes down. “Finally, he said, 'I got a yo-yo.' ”
She said it made her so sad to think that the child hadn't gotten any Christmas presents that she made up her mind to see to it that all her students had presents the next year. It was before she was active on Facebook, so she put the word out among family and friends and they came through, allowing her to have Santa make an early trip south to deliver presents to her students.
Making Christmas merry for their own students and helping the students do so for others is a tradition at several of Decatur's schools.
This year, Carver used Facebook, as several of her Decatur School District colleagues did, and she said it only took about two hours for all of her students to be “adopted” by someone.
Santa couldn't be there in person on Thursday, but he dropped off the presents while the students were at lunch, and Carver let them open them all at once.
The noise and chaos were such that three older students, who sometimes come in to help out, were kept busy assisting their young counterparts with opening boxes and figuring out how toys went together.
You have free articles remaining.
“This is what we're doing the rest of the day,” Carver said, laughing, as she tried to open some packaging for an impatient youngster.
During a morning circle time discussion at French Academy recently, teacher Dena Flanigan asked her students to think about ways they could make a difference in the community over the holidays. The kids had a lot of different ideas, so they made a list and voted on which idea to implement.
“The students voted that we should get food and deliver it to people without homes or families for Christmas,” Flanigan said.
She assumed that she'd have to purchase most of the items, but then she thought, “I wonder if those Facebook fundraisers actually work?”
“I honestly didn't think we'd make a dime,” Flanigan said. “But being a teacher at a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) school had my brain going all over the place. It turned into quite the project.”
In 10 days, the Facebook post had raised $2,200. Flanigan had told them about her experience training to be a Court Appointed Special Advocate over the summer, and the students asked if they could buy Christmas presents for foster children with some of the money.
The children chose the age and gender of the child they wanted to shop for and created a wish list for “their” child. They researched prices online, after Flanigan gave each one a $20 spending limit, and she did the shopping. With the money left over, the students decided to buy non-perishable food and hygiene products for Northeast Community Fund.
Kristina Donley teaches fourth grade at Hope Academy and made gift bags for every student in her class. With some help from friends who donated, Donley filled the bags with healthy snacks and “fun” things.
“So many of our kids really rely on the lunch program, and when there's a two-week break, I'm not sure which kids will have access to food,” Donley said. “A lot of them are lacking hats and gloves and I'm hoping it will get them through the Christmas break. Plus, I love them and want them to have a great Christmas.”
Santa's Back in Town
"I want everything"
Santa arrives again
Visiting Santa
Real reindeer
'Santy'
Hold your hats
First trip
Santa and Mrs. Claus
Arriving in style
Santa arrives
Getting a request
Santa in 1951
Santa Claus and Merry Christmas
Santa Claus parade
Greeting Decatur
Waving "Hello"
Catching a glimpse
Talking with Santa
1975 Christmas Parade
Plaza Santa visits train
Wabash Railroad
White horses
World War I
Santa never forgets Decatur
Santa checks in
Electronic revolution
Authentic Santa
Bus
Sleigh and reindeer
Pied Piper
Who's smiling?
Christmas visitors
Santa's helper
Steer
Holiday hound
A final wish
Waving santa
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter