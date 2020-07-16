You are the owner of this article.
Decatur teacher's project spreads positive message
DECATUR – When a teacher sets out to decorate a classroom, he or she has to pay for a lot of things out of pocket.

Posters, bulletin boards, school supplies for kids who don't have their own and project materials can really add up, as much as $500 a year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Sara Nave, a middle school teacher at Dennis School, came up with one way to help out a little and spread good vibes at the same time.

“The school year is getting ready to get started and I for one am completely redoing my classroom because we moved,” said Nave, who will be teaching in Dennis' Mosaic campus. Dennis will also have a campus in the former French Academy building, to be known as Kaleidoscope. “With everything going on in the world, there really aren't a whole lot of posters and stuff out there that aren't super cheesy, showing that you are part of this classroom and we are a family, everyone is included, and everyone has a right to learn.”

Her idea was to create a poster contest for people living in the area.

“We are asking the Decatur and Macon County community to kind of think about everything going on in our world, not just COVID, not just the injustices, but the uncertainty with everything up in the air, and come up with a positive message or quote, add your own spin to it and create something you would want to see in your child's classroom, the inspiration and motivation to keep learning one more day,” Nave said.

She approached friend and fellow coach Mikayla Lehman, who works at the printing and direct mail company Trump Direct, to see what it would take to get the posters printed, and Lehman arranged it with her boss to get 25 posters printed for free.

To enter, create a poster in a .pdf file and email it to snave@dps61.org by midnight July 31. Nave has created a Facebook page, Macon County Classroom Poster Contest, where the community can vote on their favorite poster the week of Aug. 3-7. The top three vote-getters will be printed and area teachers can enter to win one for their classroom.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

