Decatur teaching assistants, district fail to reach agreement in 3-hour negotiating session

DECATUR — The school district and union representing Decatur teaching assistants did not reach an agreement during negotiating session that lasted more than three hours Monday.

Denise Swarthout, chief communications officer for the school district, confirmed the outcome in a statement issued Monday night. She said the two sides had "productive discussions" during the negotiations with a federal mediator.

"Another negotiating session will be scheduled soon," she said, "and we will communicate any movement toward an agreement as soon as we can."

Jon Nadler, a field service director for the Illinois Federation of Teachers, speaking immediately after the negotiations said they are hoping the mediator will come back with another date as soon as possible.

"We gave the board's team another proposal and they again said no," Nadler said.

The two sides began talks in April and have had multiple meetings with a federal mediator. One major sticking point has been cost increases for health insurance, which union members say are not affordable especially for those with families. District leaders say their proposals are reasonable.

