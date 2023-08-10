DECATUR — The union representing more than 300 Decatur Public Schools teaching assistants has requested a federal mediator after Thursday talks yielded “little movement,” the union said.

“We’ve been meeting with the board since March, and little progress has been made. We need them to understand that our working conditions directly impact our students’ learning conditions – and to best support them, we need support, too,” Michelle Mitchell, president of the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants Local 4324, said in a news release.

The school district’s contract with the local, whose members serve students in Decatur Public Schools and the entire Macon-Piatt Special Education District, expired June 30.

Mitchell said the union is seeking a fair wage increase, which will help with recruiting new teaching assistants. Mitchell said the district is facing an extreme shortage, with at least a dozen unfilled positions in high need areas.

Other issues include the right to enroll their own children at their workplace, and a year-round pay schedule. Currently teaching assistants don’t receive a paycheck during the summer.

“Teaching assistants are essential employees, and our work is crucial to support student learning, especially for our highest-need kids,” Mitchell said. “We assist so that teachers can teach. And we think it’s time the board recognizes the work we do to support students in this district and beyond.”

"The District does not comment on ongoing negotiations," spokesperson Denise Swarthout said in a statement.

This marks the second consecutive contract negotiation between the district and the union that result in a mediator being called in. Those negotiations also included a three-day strike by the teaching assistants, which ended after members learned they would not be able to access health insurance benefits.

The main sticking points in those talks were health insurance and compensation.

That contract expired in August 2019. The negotiations, which were already stalled, were further hampered by the initial shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. A final agreement was reach in July 2020.

