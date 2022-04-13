Decatur to consider dropping uniform requirement in high schools

DECATUR – Changes could be coming for high school uniforms in Decatur's high schools.

The school board on Tuesday discussed surveys among students, parents and staff on the uniforms, which have been required since 2011.

Comments in favor of uniforms from these surveys included such things as “uniforms keep the focus on school instead of attire,” and “reduces peer pressure based on attire,” while comments against the uniforms ranged from the extra expense for parents who have to buy both school uniforms and regular clothing for their teens to “uniforms promote conformity instead of individuality.”

In the first year of the uniform requirement, said Lawrence Trimble, director of student services, violations of the uniform policy were high and have gone down considerably since then.

Teachers and parents questioned for the survey were largely against continuing the uniform policy, though those in favor said it cuts down on inappropriate clothing at school and that teens were learning a lesson that would serve them well in adulthood and the work world, where dress codes are common.

The students questioned for the survey were members of the Superintendent's Youth Advisory Council and the student ambassadors to the school board. Student ambassador Daniel Flores, who was present for Tuesday's meeting, said he did not anticipate students' wholehearted approval of dropping the uniform requirement.

"Some of them might (approve)," he said.

Teachers against the uniform requirement said it's not consistently enforced and that enforcing it wastes time that could be better spent on instruction.

Students liked that it looks nice to people outside the school community when they're all dressed similarly, but those opposed to the uniforms said it's difficult to find the right colors and styles that are required, especially now with supply chain disruptions.

Students' suggestions included making solid color shirts of any type, not just the typical polo shirts, part of the uniform and possibly adding jeans to the dress code, even if only on Fridays.

Trimble proposed making May a “no uniform” month as an experiment, while still requiring students to adhere to a dress code, and to seek feedback from the same groups – teachers, students and parents – to determine the next steps.

“What we'll do is eliminate the uniform, but still have criteria as it relates to the dress code,” Trimble said. “After this month is completed, we'll gather feedback from administrators and students and make a determination on next steps for the next school year,” Trimble said.

Trimble said the district has a dress code for lower grades and the same rules will apply to high school students during May. His intent is to remind families of that dress code when announcing the uniform-free month and to enforce that dress code for high school students.

“Have we looked at updating the dress code?” asked board President Dan Oakes.

“As we consider shifting away from uniforms, however we do it, we have to get specific with the dress code,” Trimble said. “We have have to address things like ripped jeans, logos on shirts. The alternative would be to to update the dress code if we eliminated the uniform policy. We're going over the Student Code of Conduct now, and at the next meeting be I'll be back with recommendations.”

The dress code for all students is "appropriate" attire, according to the Student Code of Conduct manual, and building principals in schools without uniforms determine what that means. Generally speaking, offensive and violent language or images on shirts would be inappropriate, for example. Trimble said. The only specific rules are for the high schools, which require black, gray, white or yellow tops at Eisenhower High School, blue, black, gray or white at MacArthur. Students may wear polo shirts in any of those colors, sweatshirts, vests, cardigans, jackets and hoodies in those solid colors, but hoods must remain down at school. For bottoms, solid khaki or black pants, knee-length shorts and skirts, and leggings or tights in solid school-approved colors are allowed only under skirts.

Of the other Decatur schools, American Dreamer STEM Academy requires a uniform of dark blue pants, skirts, shorts or jumper with white or blue polo shirts. Robertson Charter School provides students with school logo shirts and the students may wear jeans with those.

Area schools' dress code guidelines are largely the same county-wide: not allowed are ripped and torn clothing; jewelry and clothing with messages promoting gangs, alcohol, drugs, inappropriate messages whether explicit or implied; clothing with sexually explicit messages or that is too revealing; underclothing must be covered; coats and hats must be left in lockers and not work inside the building; shoes must have hard soles and slippers are not allowed.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

