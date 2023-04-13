DECATUR — The Decatur Youth Symphony Orchestra will debut a new piece written specifically for the orchestra during a free concert at 2 p.m. Sunday at Kirkland Fine Arts Center., 1184 W. Main St.

Director Neal Smith met the composer, Ben Horne, last year when Horne worked with students at Johns Hill Magnet School as they were learning another of his works. Horne also worked with the Millikin High School honor band in the fall.

“He’s a very talented young man,” Smith said. “The piece is called 'Fuhara', which means 'joy' in Swahili, and the piece borrows from African folk traditions utilizing original melodies by Mr. Horne.”

Longtime Youth Symphony member and Eisenhower High School student Gedrych Eynon will be featured on a concerto for viola by Friedrich Benda. The Percussion Ensemble and the String Quartet will also be featured. Other music in the concert will include Tchaikovsky, Rimsky-Korsakov, Percy Grainger and Beethoven.

“The project was funded by the Symphony Orchestra Guild of Decatur, which underwrites the DYSO program,” Smith said. “We have about 35 students from 15 or so different schools that meet once a week to study and rehearse symphonic music and perform several times throughout the year. The last concert we did was for about 1,200 local school students as part of a PASS concert at Kirkland. Our next event will be the Heart of Illinois Youth Symphony Festival at (Eastern Illinois University) in June with students from orchestras in Champaign, Peoria and Quincy. It’s been a busy year for us.”

