Decatur Youth Symphony Orchestra to perform on April 10

Performances will include the Millikin Community Cello Choir, the Decatur Youth Symphony Orchestra Percussion Ensemble, the Decatur Youth Symphony Orchestra String Quartet, and featured violinist Devon Hill.
The Decatur Youth Symphony Orchestra is supported by Millikin University and the Symphony Orchestra Guild of Decatur. Call 217-424-6358 or email Neal Smith, nsmith@millikin.edu.
KidStock
The Awesome Squad plays at KidStock, a music and arts festival Saturday at the Children's Museum of Illinois in Decatur. The event also included a tie-dye T-shirt station, musical instrument demonstrations by the Symphony Orchestra Guild of Decatur and other activities.
PHOTOS: KidStock at the Children's Museum of Illinois
KidStock
KidStock
KidStock
KidStock
Neal Smith leads rehearsal of the Decatur Youth Symphony at Millikin University. Students in the Prelude Orchestra are given the opportunity to sit-in and play more challenging music with the youth symphony.