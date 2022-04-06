 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur Youth Symphony Orchestra to perform on April 10

smith_neal-100619.JPG

Neal Smith leads rehearsal of the Decatur Youth Symphony at Millikin University. Students in the Prelude Orchestra are given the opportunity to sit-in and play more challenging music with the youth symphony.

DECATUR – Decatur Youth Symphony Orchestra will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10, in Kirkland Fine Arts Center. The concert is free and open to the public.

Performances will include the Millikin Community Cello Choir, the Decatur Youth Symphony Orchestra Percussion Ensemble, the Decatur Youth Symphony Orchestra String Quartet, and featured violinist Devon Hill.

The Decatur Youth Symphony Orchestra is supported by Millikin University and the Symphony Orchestra Guild of Decatur. Call 217-424-6358 or email Neal Smith, nsmith@millikin.edu.

