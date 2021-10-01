Decatur's Ag Academy holding beef, freezer raffle

DECATUR — Students in the Dwayne O. Andreas Ag Academy of Decatur Public Schools are selling a limited run of 2,000 raffle tickets to win a quarter beef and a four-cubic-foot chest freezer.
Tickets cost $10 each and are available from Ag Academy teachers, FFA members, or by calling Decatur Public Schools Foundation, (217) 362-3042.
The drawing will be 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at the Andreas Ag Academy Living Science Farm on the grounds of American Dreamer STEM Academy. Proceeds benefit the Ag Academy programs.
