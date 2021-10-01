 Skip to main content
Decatur's Ag Academy holding beef, freezer raffle

Ag Academy FFA 4 02.17.20.JPG

Agriculture teacher Kacey Reinholtz and other students work together to get the sheep ready for show for Ag Academy/FFA in the barn at the Enterprise School in Decatur.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Students in the Dwayne O. Andreas Ag Academy of Decatur Public Schools are selling a limited run of 2,000 raffle tickets to win a quarter beef and a four-cubic-foot chest freezer.

Tickets cost $10 each and are available from Ag Academy teachers, FFA members, or by calling Decatur Public Schools Foundation, (217) 362-3042.

The drawing will be 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at the Andreas Ag Academy Living Science Farm on the grounds of American Dreamer STEM Academy. Proceeds benefit the Ag Academy programs. 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Students have held outdoor and online events, including raking leaves, a food drive for area food pantries, donating clothes to shelters, making dog blankets for animal shelters, a career success drive-through event, sales of flowers and produce they raised at the Living Science Farm, and doing their best to continue recruiting middle school students to sign up for Ag Academy next year.

