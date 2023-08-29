Now a senior at Eisenhower High School, he's still impressed with its size and the growth.

“It just seems to be it's gotten bigger over the years,” Spence said. “It's great seeing everybody out here, from our community and from out of state. Everybody's just coming here and having a good time.”

“It's an amazing experience,” said fellow Eisenhower senior Isaiah Bradford, who, like Spence, has been in FFA and the ag program since he was a freshman. “I look forward to it every time. We have ties to agriculture outside of school. We work on our school farm.”

“Every year it grows substantially,” Bradford said.

They saw plenty of interesting things, but both of them were especially fascinated by a display of classic cars among the tractors.

Decatur Public Schools' Dwayne O. Andreas Ag Academy has new headquarters, the FFA Ag Education Center on U.S. 51 south, built with funds from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation. Junior and senior students from both Eisenhower and MacArthur High Schools are bused to the newly opened building for a half day devoted to ag education, while younger students and students who don't have room in their schedules for a half day of agriculture can still take introduction to agriculture and ag biology at their high school, said Scott Davidson, one of the ag teachers.

“If their class requirements or course load is too heavy to miss a half day for ag classes, they still have an opportunity at the schools,” he said.

Davidson shepherded groups of students in the morning and afternoon programs to the Farm Progress show to let them get a sense of the size and scope of agriculture and business. He wanted them to focus on booths related to what they're studying in their classes, but it was easy to get distracted by so much to see.

And an important aspect of Farm Progress is showcasing what's new in every facet of the ag industry, after all.

“That tire is taller than you are,” Kylar Dick, a MacArthur High School senior, joked to classmate Anthony White, a junior, as they stopped at the John Deere booth to look at tractors.

One of the things that struck Yasalin Gaona-Willis, a junior at MacArthur, was how important technology has become in agriculture, she said. The varied uses of technology in every aspect of agriculture was what struck her the most.

“I just see all the technology that farmers are using nowadays and how they use that technology for crops for us humans,” she said.

