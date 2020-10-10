Decatur's Engineer in the Classroom goes virtual

“We're going to approach it as a hybrid model,” said Andrew Jordan, research and development lab supervisor at Mueller Co. and president of the board of directors of Engineer in the Classroom. “We're going to have to be able to have flexibility if schools are doing in-class instruction, or if the teacher wants to be able to participate in class through video opportunities. We will have pre-recorded videos we can send out to all the classes, and that would be up to the individual school and whether they watch as a class they'll have those available to watch remotely. The idea would be still that we're going to maintain the same curriculum as Engineer in the Classroom has presented, but condense it down into about six videos.”