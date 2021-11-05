Decatur's Homeless Council Continuum to meet

DECATUR — The Homeless Council Continuum of Care Advisory council meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, in the Decatur Public Library's Elizabeth Madden Auditorium at 130 N. Franklin St.
Social service providers, businesses and individuals are invited to attend to discuss the issues surrounding homelessness in Macon County.
For questions or volunteer opportunities, contact the Homeward Bound office at 217-362-7700.
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR